 Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Killing Peacocks In Sehore Village
Sub-inspector Rakesh Panthi said he had come to know that some people were reaching Mugispur after hunting peacocks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for hunting peacocks from Mugispur village in the district in early hours of Monday, the police said.

There were four culprits in a car carrying the hunted peacocks, but two of them escaped, taking advantage of the darkness, the police said, adding that they began an inquiry into the case.

According to reports, the police identified them as Sharookh and Farookh, the residents of Ashta in Sehore and Kharjana in Indore, respectively.

A police team rushed to the spot and stopped the four- wheeler in which the four culprits were sitting and arrested two of them.

Hunted peacocks were found in a bag which the police confiscated, but two accused ran away under the cover of darkness.

When they were quizzed, they said they had hunted peacocks from Kakria village near Parvati river.

The police presented the culprits before the court and sought their remand, and the cops were searching for the two other accused, the residents of Mugispur village.

