 Bhopal: Devotees Throng Sehore's Kubereshwar Dham To Meet Pradip Mishra On Guru Purnima
District administration has ordered temple to make elaborate parking arrangements to avoid traffic jam on highway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Devotees st Kubereshwar Dham | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged Kubereshwar Dham to meet Pandit Pradip Mishra on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday

The Guru Purnima celebrations started here from July 1, witnessing a huge crowd. The devotees not only fromMadhya Pradesh, but the neighbouring states are visiting Kubereshwar Dham to seek blessing of their guru and participate in 'Rudrakash' distribution.

Last time in February this year, there was over 10 lakh rush for rudraksh distribution at Kubereshwar Dham ( Sehore) and it had led traffic jam on Indore-Bhopal Highway.

This time, the district administration has written a letter to Vithalesh Seva Samiti of  Kubereshwar Dham, instructing to make elaborate arrangement of parking in 25 acre to avoid traffic jam.

