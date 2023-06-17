Madhya Pradesh: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Labourer Groups, Over 6 Injured In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between two labourer groups in the Chitawaliya Lakha village of Sehore on Saturday, in which more than six labourers were injured, the police said.

The police added that those who sustained injuries had been rushed to the hospital immediately for treatment. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against nine persons in connection with the incident.

According to the Mandi police of Sehore, a clash had broken out between two groups of labourers over monetary dispute on Saturday. The scuffle was so intense that more than six labourers were rendered injured in the incident.

The villagers spotted the scuffle and informed the Mandi police, who reached the spot immediately to intervene in the matter. Six persons had sustained grievous injuries in the incident, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment. City superintendent of police (CSP) Niranjan Rajput said that an FIR was lodged against nine persons belonging to both the groups for the same.