Madhya Pradesh: 10-day training camp of NCC girls battalion ends in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The 10-day long annual training camp of 5th Madhya Pradesh girls battalion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) concluded in Narmadapuram on Saturday. The function was held at auditorium of Jawahar Navodaya School of Powarkheda, where several cultural activities were held. Official sources said that 550 cadets participated in cultural function.

During 10-day long training camp, various activities had been carried out, such as speech competition, group song competition, group dance competition, drill competition, fire competition. In all 70 cadets, who had fared well in the activities, were awarded medals and certificates.

Activities were also carried out under the event Pokhran Day in which 60 cadets took part in the driving competition. Cadets who performed well were awarded medals and certificates.

Colonel Dinesh Kanaujiya who was incharge of the camp, extended his best wishes to all the cadets present on the occasion. He also expressed gratitude to Principal of Jawahar Navodaya school Ashok Raje and Narmadapuram municipality officials.