'Luteri Dulhan' Nabbed In Bhopal For Duping 25 Grooms & Fleeing With Cash And Jewellery

'Luteri Dulhan' Nabbed In Bhopal For Allegedly Fleeing With Grooms' Cash And Jewellery | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman, dubbed 'Luteri Dulhan', was arrested in Bhopal for allegedly marrying multiple men and fleeing with their cash, jewellery and valuables. The accused, Anuradha Paswan, originally from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly operated a multi-state matrimonial fraud racket with marriage brokers. Rajasthan Police nabbed her after an undercover constable posed as a prospective groom.

According to police, Anuradha worked with marriage brokers, including Pappu and Sunita, who targeted men struggling to find brides. The brokers allegedly charged between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh for arranging marriages.

Sawai Madhopur police caught Anuradha, a clever 'looteri dulhan' from Bhopal, who married 25 guys and ran off with their money, jewellery, and phones. She used fake agents to trick people, taking ₹2-5 lakh for each marriage. Cops used a trap to grab her and are now after her gang. #CrimeNews #Bhopal #LooteriDulhan — Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) May 20, 2025

Once a match was finalised, Anuradha allegedly played the ideal bride, gained the family's trust and completed marriage formalities using fake identity documents.

However, the marriage would last only a few days before the 'Luteri Dulhan' disappeared with cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and electronic gadgets, leaving the groom shocked. The racket began unravelling when Rajasthan resident Vishnu Sharma approached police after being cheated.

Sharma had borrowed ₹2 lakh to pay marriage brokers, hoping to settle down. However, Anuradha allegedly fled on April 2 with valuables, leaving him with a loan to repay and a police complaint to file.

Following his complaint, Rajasthan Police traced Anuradha to Bhopal.

Police sent a groom, but not for marriage

An undercover constable posed as a prospective groom searching for a bride. The brokers, unaware of the trap, allegedly showed him Anuradha's photograph. Police identified her and launched an operation, arresting her at a house in Bhopal linked to another suspected target or associate.

Investigators are now examining the wider broker network and identifying other possible victims across states.