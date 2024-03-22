 LS Polls: Congress Social Media Campaign Drops Post Assembly Poll Defeat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLS Polls: Congress Social Media Campaign Drops Post Assembly Poll Defeat

LS Polls: Congress Social Media Campaign Drops Post Assembly Poll Defeat

BJP has ramped up its social media presence with a fully-fledged campaign across various platforms. During the assembly election, Congress focused heavily on dominating the online narrative.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The social media campaigns led by the Indian National Congress have significantly decreased following the party’s loss in the Assembly election. From the past few months, besides the hashtag #BharatJodoNyayYatra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the party hasn’t initiated any campaigns online. Even this hashtag was mandated by higher authorities for all social media teams nationwide.

Previously, the party regularly trended witty slogans and catchphrases, often targeting the ruling party. During the assembly election, Congress focused heavily on dominating the online narrative. However, in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the party has completely altered its strategy, opting to frequently post across major social media platforms without running specific campaigns.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut March 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, JK Resort & More; Check...
article-image

Congress social media in charge, Abhay Tiwari, could not be reached for the comment. In stark contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its social media presence with a fully-fledged campaign across various platforms. Apart from targeting the opposition and highlighting the party’s accomplishments, the BJP actively promotes welfare schemes and consistently runs online campaigns.

For instance, the party runs #AbkiBaar400Paar. #PehlaVoteModiKo, #BharatVsGhamandiyaAlliance, and several other online campaigns aimed at engaging its target audience on a daily basis. BJP social media head, Abhishek Sharma told Free Press that they decide the trends daily in a meeting, he said, “We have intensified our social media strategy, similar to what we did during the assembly elections. Our focus is on targeting the beneficiaries of Central government schemes. We initiate campaigns, daily decide on the trending topics during meetings, and then work accordingly”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LS Polls: Congress Social Media Campaign Drops Post Assembly Poll Defeat

LS Polls: Congress Social Media Campaign Drops Post Assembly Poll Defeat

Bhopal: PS, Secretary Of Jails Pick A Fight, Issue Goes To CS

Bhopal: PS, Secretary Of Jails Pick A Fight, Issue Goes To CS

Madhya Pradesh: Tomar Gave Ticket For Assembly Polls, Says MLA Jain

Madhya Pradesh: Tomar Gave Ticket For Assembly Polls, Says MLA Jain

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Boards 2nd Class Coach Of Bilaspur Express, Reaches Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Boards 2nd Class Coach Of Bilaspur Express, Reaches Ganj Basoda

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Likely To Field Digvijaya Singh From Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Likely To Field Digvijaya Singh From Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh