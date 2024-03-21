 Bhopal Power Cut March 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, JK Resort & More; Check Full Schedule Below
Bhopal Power Cut March 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, JK Resort & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal Power Cut March 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Chhavni, JK Resort & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Residents are urged to plan their activities accordingly and make necessary arrangements to cope with the power outages during the specified hours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to take note of the scheduled power outages planned for March 22, 2024.

The outage schedule for various areas is as follows:

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, JK Resort, and neighboring areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Siddharth Nagar, Ravidas Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Bhawani Nagar, and nearby regions.

Time: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Area: Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, DK Cottage, and vicinity.

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Rohit Nagar, Bisoniya Hospital, and nearby locales.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

article-image

Area: Saket Nagar, Joshi Apartment, Shakti Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Time: 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Area: Jat area, Camp No. 2, Satyam Nagar, Kailash Nagar, CTO Laukhedi, and adjacent areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: 11 No, E 6-7, Arera Colony, and nearby localities.

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Mata Mandir, P&T Colony, Sanjay Complex, and the surrounding vicinity.

Time: 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Residents are urged to plan their activities accordingly and make necessary arrangements to cope with the power outages during the specified hours. Your cooperation is appreciated as we work to maintain and improve the city's infrastructure.

