Bhopal: Street Dog Attacks 6-Year-Old Boy, Tears Off His Jaw; Child Gets 20 Stitches

Bhopal: 6-Year-Old's Jaw Torn In Street Dog Attack; Family Seeks Help From Municipal Corporation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of canine attack in Bhopal, a street dog pounced upon a 6-year-old boy and tore off his jaw on Tuesday night. The child has been admitted to Kamla Nehru Hospital, where he received 20 stitches on his jaw. The doctors also had to remove three teeth of the child.

The kid could not eat anything for two days due to severe injuries in the jawline.

Though the incident happened on Tuesday night, it came to light on Wednesday when the family members of the kid came to the Municipal Corporation office to seek help from Leader of Opposition and Councilor Shabista Zaki.

Victim’s father Imran Khan lives in Ganga Nagar colony and works as a labourer. Son Humer was playing outside the house at night when a stray dog attacked him. Hearing the screams of the child, people who came running somehow chased away the dog and saved the child. The blood soaked Humer was immediately admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Imran also alleged that he was asked to bring medicines from outside to Kamla Nehru Hospital. “I don’t have money,” he said.

Father is a labourer

Hearing the man’s pleas, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation Zaki said, “The victim child lives in the Banganga area near the Science Center located in Ward No. 24. His father works as a labourer. The dog attack left deep wounds on the child's mouth and body.”

Zaki demands compensation

Zaki has demanded compensation for the victim's family. She said that at the same place where Humer was attacked by dogs, three more people were bitten on Wednesday night. The Mayor and other responsible people have been asked to catch stray dogs. Imran said that there is a pack of dogs in the locality about which he complained to the corporation, but no one came to catch the dogs.

Earlier this year, a seven-year-old kid was mauled to death by street dogs in Bhopal.