LS Poll Phase 1 & 2: Number Of Candidates Declines

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of candidates contesting each seat in phases 1 and 2 of Lok Sabha election has decreased compared to 2019 general election. This time, Jabalpur and Satna boast of highest number of candidates as each has 19 contenders. Tikamgarh has the least number of contestants, 7 to be precise, in the fray.

In Phase 1, 88 contestants are competing across six seats. In Phase 2, only 80 candidates are in fray in six constituencies. Phase 1 will witness electoral battles in Sidhi, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Shahdol and Mandla. Phase 2 will witness the clash in Satna, Hoshangabad, Rewa, Khajuraho, Damoh and Tikamgarh.

The electoral landscape reveals interesting shifts in candidate numbers across constituencies. Balaghat, for instance, which had 23 candidates in the previous election, now has 13 contenders. Similarly, Jabalpur with 22 candidates previously, now has 19 contenders. In Damoh, the number has decreased marginally from 15 to 14 candidates. Khajuraho has witnessed a decline from 17 to 14 candidates.

Rewa has also seen a decline from 23 to 14 candidates. Satna, which had 21 candidates in previous election, now counts 19, while Shahdol has seen a decrease from 13 to 10 candidates. Sidhi, previously with 26 candidates, now has 17, and Tikamgarh has halved from 14 to 7 candidates. However, Chhindwara, Mandla and Hoshangabad have seen a surge. Candidates in Chhindwara have increased from 14 to 15, Hoshangabad has seen a slight uptick from 11 to 12 candidates. Mandla has observed a surge from 10 to 14 candidates.