Love Proves Costly! Gwalior B.Tech Graduate Steals Carry Thefts In Trains To Pamper Girlfriend With Expensive Gifts; Lands In Jail

Love Proves Costly! MP’s Gwalior BTech Graduate Steals Train Luggage To Pamper Girlfriend, Lands In Jail | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Love can make people do crazy things, but a BTech graduate from Gwalior took it a little too far. Instead of putting his engineering degree to work, he reportedly turned to stealing passengers’ luggage from trains to fund his Delhi-based girlfriend’s expensive tastes. The accused, identified as Deepak Maurya, whose father serves in the Air Force, was arrested by the GRP in Gwalior. Police recovered stolen goods worth approximately ₹8.26 lakh following his arrest.

Maurya’s alleged luggage-lifting career hit a roadblock during a routine police check at Gwalior railway station. GRP personnel spotted him behaving suspiciously while carrying a trolley bag.

When officers asked for his train ticket, he had none. Questions about the bag’s contents also drew unsatisfactory answers. Further questioning allegedly revealed his involvement in stealing passengers’ belongings.

Read Also 26 Children Rescued From Gwalior Madrasa Allege Torture, Beatings And Forced Labour

A Thief With Favourite Dates

Interestingly, Maurya allegedly had a peculiar work calendar. According to police, he was particularly active on the 3rd, 5th and 7th of every month. His strategy was simple. He would watch passengers’ luggage, wait for an opportunity and disappear with their bags.

After collecting valuables such as laptops and mobile phones, he allegedly disposed of the remaining belongings by handing them over to people living in shanties near the fairgrounds. Police subsequently recovered seven trolley bags from the area.

Engineering Degree, Expensive Romance

A search of Maurya’s residence uncovered 32 trolley bags, two luggage bags, a laptop and four mobile phones, with the total recovered property valued at approximately ₹8.26 lakh.

Investigators are now trying to identify the rightful owners of the stolen belongings. Meanwhile, police are questioning Maurya to establish how many train thefts he allegedly committed and whether accomplices were involved.

For now, the engineering graduate’s alleged attempts to bankroll romance have landed him in police custody rather than on a romantic getaway.