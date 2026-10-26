26 Children Rescued From Gwalior Madrasa Allege Torture, Beatings And Forced Labour |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 children rescued from a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have made serious allegations of physical abuse, harassment and forced labour. The children alleged that they were beaten for minor mistakes, made to hang from iron rods and forced to remain in the 'murga' punishment position for hours.

The children were rescued from Darul Quran Madrasa, located near the AG Office in Gwalior. Among them were 18 boys and eight girls.

Following an operation by the Child Rights Protection Commission and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), officials recorded the children's statements. Several children reportedly became emotional while sharing their experiences with officials.

The children told officials that they did not want to return to the madrasa and wished to continue their education in a safe environment.

Children Allege Food Denial

According to the children's statements, they were given only two rotis each in the morning and evening. When they asked for extra food because they were hungry, their requests were allegedly refused.

They also claimed that they were regularly punished and beaten over minor mistakes.

Girls Allege Forced Labour

The eight rescued girls also made serious allegations against a woman who regularly visited the madrasa and whom they called 'Baji'.

According to the girls, the woman forced them to perform household chores, including sweeping, mopping, washing utensils and clothes, and cleaning toilets.

They further alleged that they were beaten if they were late in collecting clothes from the terrace.

Girls Allege They Were Forced To Wear Hijabs

The girls also alleged that they were forced to wear hijabs against their wishes. When they refused, they were allegedly warned that a 'devil would come'.

They claimed that the same rule did not apply to the woman's daughter.

In another serious allegation, the girls said the woman's son used to peep through their windows at night. Despite complaints, no action was allegedly taken against him.

Madrasa Sealed, Probe Underway

Following the rescue operation, the district administration sealed the madrasa building and issued a notice to its operator.

Jhansi Road Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Atul Singh said the administration had sought documents related to the madrasa's operating permission and other necessary approvals.

He confirmed that officials were recording the children's statements before the CWC.

The children also shared their experiences with Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan and Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Dr Nivedita Sharma.

Officials said they would thoroughly examine the allegations and documents and take strict action according to the law if violations were established.

The allegations are under investigation.