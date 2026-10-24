Gwalior Sexual Assault: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Blackmailed, Sexually Assaulted By Instagram Friend; Accused Sends Secretly Recorded Videos To Relatives

Gwalior S*xu*al Assault: 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Allegedly R*ped, Blackmailed By Instagram Friend; Videos Sent To Relatives | Representative Image

Gwalior S*xu*al Assault Case: A 17-year-old Class 12 student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a man she befriended on Instagram in Gwalior. The suspect, identified as Aarush Mishra, allegedly threatened to kill her, sexually exploited her repeatedly and secretly recorded videos to blackmail her.

The incident came to light after Mishra allegedly sent the videos to the girl's relatives on Instagram. Following her complaint, Gola Ka Mandir police registered a case on Friday night and launched a search for him.

Friendship Began On Instagram

According to police, the girl, a resident of the Gola Ka Mandir area, met Mishra on Instagram about a year ago. They began talking regularly and became friends.

On Feb 11, 2026, Mishra allegedly met her outside her colony while she was heading to coaching classes and took her to Gwalior Fort.

While returning, she asked him to drop her at her coaching centre, but he allegedly took her to Deep Hotel near Tanki Tiraha.

Threatened With Videos

According to the complaint, Mishra allegedly threatened to kill the girl, raped her and secretly recorded videos. He allegedly threatened to upload the videos online if she disclosed the assault or refused to meet him.

Police said he allegedly raped her again at a hotel seven days before the First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

Relatives Receive Videos

Mishra allegedly sent the videos to the Instagram accounts of the girl's maternal and paternal uncles three to four days before the complaint.

Her relatives informed her father, following which she disclosed the ordeal.

The girl has reportedly stopped attending coaching classes due to fear and distress.

Gola Ka Mandir police station in-charge Dharmendra Yadav said police registered a case under relevant provisions relating to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Police are searching for Mishra, who remains at large.