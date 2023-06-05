Love ok but not jihad on soil of MP, warns CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cautioning against ‘Love Jihad’, the Chief Minister said love is acceptable but Jihad will not be allowed at any cost in Madhya Pradesh and will be dealt with an iron hand.

“Such kind of things (love Jihad) would not be allowed to take place on the soil of Madhya Pradesh and those indulging in such things would be dealt with iron fist,” said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing Brahmin Mahakumbh held here at Jamboree ground on Sunday.

Highlighting the contributions of the Brahmin community in spheres of education, religion, teaching, the chief minister said had Chanakya been not there then the Maurya kingdom would not have come into existence. “Whether it is language, literature, geography, science, politics, maths etc, there is no genre which has remained untouched from Brahmins,” he said.

He went on to say that it was Brahmin who gave zero to the world when it was still exploring the things. Indian history tells that no kingdom could run successfully without the guidance of Brahmins, he added.

Chouhan said earlier it was the collector who had the right to auction temple land but his government decided that not the collector but the priest will auction the temple land.

A large number of members of the Brahmin community from across the state had come to attend the convention.

Chapter lord Parshuram in syllabus soon

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a chapter on lord Parshuram will be included into the text book. The birth place of Parshuram, Janapav (near Indore) is being developed in the form of spiritual and tourism place. Government has done the arrangement of public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti and honorarium to temple priests. Apart from this, honorarium will be given to students studying in Sanskrit Schools and learning how to perform various rituals. An initiative has been taken to provide Rs 8000 to students of class 1 to class 5. The students of Class 6 and Class 12 will get sum of Rs 10,000.

On this occasion, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, former union minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachauri, BJP State President VD Sharma were also present.