Love Jihad: Police To Leave For Bengaluru To Bring Accused

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra said police team would bring back a Love Jihad accused from Bengaluru in Karnataka soon. The accused had cheated a woman who is a resident of Damoh. He was talking to media persons here on Friday.

Recently, the who was working in Bengaluru had filed a complaint to police that she was cheated by a Muslim youth who posed as Raja, a Hindu who visited temples and followed religious practices.

He made physical relation with the woman, took her photographs in compromising positions and took her important documents. One day, the victim found Aadhaar card of accused and found his name to be Umar Farooq, resident of Assam. She got frightened and returned to Damoh and filed complaint to police.

Mishra said a police team would leave for Bengaluru to arrest the accused. He also took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and asked her to help police to arrest the accused from Karnataka.