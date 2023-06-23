Bhopal: Narottam Mishra Orders MP Police To Arrest Love Jihad Accused From Bangalore For Cheating Damoh Woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking swift action on the complaint of a Damoh-based woman, a team of MP police is likely to leave for Bangalore today evening to arrest a love jihad accused. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said while speaking to media on Friday.
Accused Would Visit Temple With Her
Recently, a resident of Damoh, who is working in Bangalore, had lodged an FIR. Her complaint said that she became friends with a man named Raja. He introduced himself as a Hindu and even would visit temples with her. The duo got physically involved with each other. However, he recorded their intimate pictures and took her important documents.
'Aadhaar Reveals His Real Identity'
One day, the victim found the Aadhaar card of the accused which had his name as Umar Farooq -- a resident of Assam.
She got frightened and returned back to Damoh and filed the complaint. The home minister said that the team of police will leave for Banaglore to arrest the accused.
