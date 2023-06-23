Madhya Pradesh: Cows Taken To Dairy Outside City In Procession

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Sagar came across a rare sight on Wednesday when nearly 70 cattle were taken to a newly built cowshed in a procession. Many people danced to the tune of music organised on the occasion.Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari honoured dairy owner Vinod Ghosiwith a shawl and a coconutfor shifting to the new cow barn.

Tiwari’s representative Sushil Tiwari, in-charge collector and municipal commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla were also present on the occasion. The Mayor also worshipped the cows and fed them molasses and gram. Vinod took the help of cattle-catching vehicles of the municipal corporation. He was happy with the facilities at the newly-built cowshed. The municipal corporation has decided to shift the dairies to a cow barn set up outside the city.

The action was part of the administration’s plan to keep the city free of dairies. Afterwards, Tiwari along with Shukla and other officials inspected Rataunacow barn and took feedback from the directors of dairies on the facilities available there.

At present, 50 small cow barns are being built, and five of them have been completed. She said all work would soon be completed. She appreciated those dairy owners who shifted their cow barns. Shukla assured the dairy owners at Ratauna that infrastructure would soon be ready.