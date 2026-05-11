Love Jihad’ Assault Video Sparks Complaint Over Religious Remarks In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after members of Hindu organisations allegedly assaulted a Muslim youth over ‘love jihad’ allegations at a hotel in the Govindpura area, AIMIM leader Mohsin Ali Khan lodged a complaint with police over objectionable religious remarks allegedly made in a viral video of the incident.

Khan alleged that religiously offensive comments could be heard in the video and demanded action against those involved.

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Govindpura police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Tomar confirmed that a complaint had been received and the matter was under investigation.

The controversy erupted on Sunday evening when members of Hindu organisations allegedly dragged a couple out of a hotel room in Gautam Nagar and assaulted the man, identified as 27-year-old Arif Khan of Jahangirabad. His face was allegedly smeared with black ink and cow dung before he was handed over to the police.

Police took both the man and the woman into protective custody. The woman told police she had been in a live-in relationship with Arif for nearly five years and denied any coercion or harassment.