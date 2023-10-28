Love For Pets: Couple Fights Like Cats And Dogs

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Everyone knows the old adage that dogs are a (wo)man's best friend. For some, the statement holds truer than for others. Some people are so obsessed with their dogs that they have conversations with them, share meals with them, throw birthday parties for them and generally treat them like human beings.

But over-pampered dogs grow up to be aggressive as they expect to be treated in the same way by everyone. Bhopal family court stumbled across a similar case when a couple who had been married off for 30 years headed for divorce because of wife’s excessive love for dogs.

Her obsession towards stray dogs caused immense discomfort to her husband as well as other family members. The couple was counselled and their children’s intervention somehow averted the divorce. The couple resides in Bawadiya Kalan locality of Bhopal.

Their two sons are posted outside Bhopal for work. They know their parents are animal lovers, who take care of stray dogs that are injured or abandoned pets.

Initially, everything was fine. But when the number of stray dogs almost outnumbered the family members, the husband requested his wife to shift the animals elsewhere. Frequent arguments also used to take place between the family members and the couple.

Six months ago, when the husband’s mother called him from Indore and said she wanted to visit them in Bhopal, he requested his wife again to shift the animals elsewhere.

Enraged, she told his hubby to get out of the house.The wife said if the animals have to be sent some other place, it gets difficult for them to adjust. The husband, in a fit of rage, approached the Bhopal family court and filed for divorce. The couple was called for counselling, and the advocates at the family court also took their two sons into loop.

Eventually, the situation turned in favour of the husband and the couple was reconciled. The woman finally realised her mistake, and one of the sons contacted his friend’s NGO working for animal welfare to take away the dogs.

