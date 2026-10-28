Lord Ram VS Mahakal? Gwalior Man Attacks Wife With Sword For Not Watching His Choice Of Religious Videos |

Gwalior Husband Attacks Wife With Sword: A shocking incident has been reported in Gwalior, where a man allegedly attacked his wife with a sword following an argument over religious videos. The woman sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Jayarogya Hospital trauma centre.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM in the Badagate Kanchmil area under the jurisdiction of Hazira police station. Police have registered an attempted murder case against the accused of Gwalior attempted murder case, who is currently absconding.

Mahakal Video Dispute Between Husband And Wife

According to reports, Ritu Tomar, 36, was watching videos of Lord Ram on her mobile phone with her child. Her husband, Karanveer alias Karu Singh Tomar, allegedly objected and insisted that she watch videos of Mahakal instead.

The disagreement escalated into an argument. The accused reportedly threatened to divorce her. He then took a sword kept in the household shrine and attacked his wife.

Gwalior Woman Critically Injured In Sword Attack

According to the information, Ritu alleged that her husband threatened to kill her and attacked her repeatedly. She sustained injuries on her head, arms, neck and the area above her knee.

Despite receiving severe injuries, Ritu managed to escape from the house and reach a neighbour's home. She locked herself inside to protect herself from further attacks where she fainted on the spot.

After hearing the chaos, family members rushed to the scene and took her to the Jayarogya Hospital trauma centre. She is currently receiving medical treatment.

Attempted Murder Case Registered In Gwalior

The Gwalior attempted murder case is being investigated by the Hazira police. Officials registered a case based on the victim's statement and medical report.

According to CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar, the accused has been absconding since the incident. Police teams are searching for him.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings of the police.