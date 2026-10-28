Bhopal Court Awards Pyare Miyan 10 Life Terms, Eight Till Death Under POCSO; ₹77 Lakh Fine Imposed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court, Bhopal, on Tuesday awarded 10 life terms to Pyare Miyan and imposed a fine of Rs 77 lakh under 10 different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additional District Judge (ADJ) Kumudini Patel passed the order.

As per the court order, in eight sections, life imprisonment till death has been awarded under POCSO, while two life terms have been awarded under the SC/ST Act. Besides, co-accused Rabia Bi has been awarded two life terms in two sections.

Pyare Miyan, the 68-year-old owner of a Bhopal-based newspaper, was arrested in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on July 15, 2020, for sexually assaulting minor girls and running a sex racket.

He faced multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the POCSO Act, the Excise Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after police seized alcohol, animal antlers and pornographic material from his luxury apartments in Bhopal.

Government pleader (GP) PN Rajput said, PyareMiyan has been awarded life imprisonment in 10 sections and fine of Rs 77 lakh. In eight sections of POCSO, life imprisonment till death have been awarded.