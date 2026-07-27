Lokayukta Traps Water Resources Department Clerk Taking ₹3,000 Bribe In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police, Rewa, caught a clerk posted in the Water Resources Department (WRD) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to process the pension of a complainant's widowed mother, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Yogeshwar Sharma said the complainant, Monu Napit, approached the agency with a complaint against the clerk. He told police that his father, Ramsitich, a chowkidar posted in the department, had died in March.

Napit approached clerk Rambaran Mishra, posted at the Tyothar office, requesting him to process his mother's pension. However, the clerk allegedly demanded a bribe and took Rs 5,000 from him.

Despite this, he did not complete the work and again allegedly demanded Rs 4,000. Napit then decided not to pay any more money and lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta.

After verifying the complaint, a team led by DSP Praveen Singh Parihar laid a trap.

On Sunday, at the WRD office in Tyothar, as soon as Rs 3,000 was handed over to the clerk, the Lokayukta team caught him allegedly accepting the cash red-handed.