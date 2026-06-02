Lokayukta Team Catches RI Taking ₹80K Bribe In Jabalpur For Land Demarcation

Accused RI Karan Singh Lodhi |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A revenue inspector posted in Jabalpur district was caught red-handed by the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for carrying out land demarcation work on Tuesday.

According to Lokayukta officials, the action followed a complaint filed by Chakresh Jain. The complainant informed the anti-corruption agency that his friend had purchased a piece of land in Kulone village under Shahpura tehsil and required official demarcation of the property.

The complaint alleged that Revenue Inspector Karan Singh Lodhi had demanded Rs 1 lakh to complete the demarcation process. Unwilling to pay the amount, the complainant approached the Lokayukta police and reported the matter.

After receiving the complaint, officials conducted a verification exercise to confirm the allegations. During the verification, it was found that the revenue inspector was demanding money for the work. Officials said the accused later agreed to accept Rs 80,000 instead of the originally demanded Rs 1 lakh.

Based on the findings, a trap team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Jitendra Yadav. The team planned an operation to catch the accused while accepting the bribe amount.

On Tuesday, the trap was laid in Ratan Colony area of Jabalpur. As soon as the complainant handed over Rs 80,000 to the revenue inspector, the Lokayukta team moved in and caught him red-handed.

DIG Manoj Kumar Singh said the accused was taken into custody and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.