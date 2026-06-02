Horrific! Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Killed And Burned In Gwalior For Resisting Boyfriend's Attempt To Sell Her For ₹50K

Police at the crime spot |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heinous incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, when a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped, strangled to death and then set afire. The accused boyfriend lured the girl to a forest, sexually assaulted her and then attempted to sell her for Rs 50,000.

All three accused have been arrested.

The incident happened on May 28th under the jurisdiction of the Janakganj police station area, Navgrah Temple hill in Gwalior.

Girl begged for mercy, accused beat her

According to preliminary information received from the Janakganj police station, the minor student had an affair with Ramu Gurjar, a resident of the same area. Ramu Gurjar lured the minor girl on his Bullet and brought her to Gwalior.

The accused, Ramu Gurjar and Arun, took the minor girl to a secluded spot on a hill above the Navgrah Temple in the Janakganj police station area. There, the two accused gang-raped her, and then her boyfriend attempted to sell her for 50,000 rupees.

When the victim resisted, she was beaten. She began crying and begged to be left at home.

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Missing report filed

The minor girl was a resident of Mau in Bhind district. A missing report was filed there, and the case was solved when police apprehended the suspected boyfriend. Police have taken all three accused into custody. On June 1, the police recovered the minor's burnt body from the scene.

After the girl's constant resistance, the accused strangled her to death, abandoned and and fled. Fearing arrest, the accused returned to the scene the following day on May 29, doused the body with petrol and burned it.

The minor girl was a resident of Mau in Bhind district. A missing report was filed there, and the case was solved when police apprehended the suspected boyfriend. Police have taken all three accused into custody. On Monday, June 1st, the police recovered the minor's burned body from the scene.

Gwalior and Mau police station took joint action and detained the suspect Ramu Gurjar. Initially, he kept misleading the police, but when the police interrogated him strictly and presented the call records, he broke down and told the entire horrific story of gang rape, bargaining and murder on the hill.

CSP Lashkar Kiran Ahirwar said that on the indication of the accused Ramu Gurjar, the Janakganj police team reached the hill situated above the Navgrah temple, from where the half-burnt and mutilated body of the deceased was recovered.