Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI May Examine Lapse In Handling Of Crucial Evidence | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged lapse in the handling of a crucial piece of evidence in the Twisha Sharma death case has come under scrutiny with the Central Bureau of Investigation expected to examine whether proper procedures were followed by the police officer who initially handled the case.

According to sources, the ligature belt on which actress Twisha Sharma was found hanging was not deposited at AIIMS Bhopal during the post-mortem examination.

The belt allegedly remained in the possession of Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma, who was on night duty on May 12 when the incident was reported, for nearly two days.

Sources claim the ligature belt was kept inside the officer's car before being sent to the forensic laboratory after questions were raised regarding its whereabouts.

The absence of the belt from the initial chain of evidence had sparked concern among Twisha's family members, who expressed suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death.

The ligature belt later became a crucial piece of forensic evidence in the investigation. With CBI now conducting a detailed probe into the high-profile case, investigators are examining every aspect of the initial police response, including the handling and preservation of evidence.

Responding to the allegations, DCP Vikas Sehwal said the matter would be looked into. The issue will be enquired into and appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is found, he said.