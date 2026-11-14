Lokayukta Searches Residence Of Forest Department SDO Sanjeev Sharma In Chhindwara And Pachmarhi In Disproportionate Assets Case | VIDEO

Lokayukta Searches Forest Department SDO Sanjeev Sharma’s Residences In Chhindwara And Pachmarhi | VIDEO | X / IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Lokayukta team conducted searches at the residences of Forest Department Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sanjeev Kumar Sharma in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Pachmarhi on Saturday morning. Two teams carried out simultaneous searches at both locations in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The Lokayukta teams reached the premises with special permission and search warrants. The searches are aimed at investigating allegations that Sharma accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his service.

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: The Bhopal Lokayukta team raided the residence of Satpura Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Sanjeev Kumar Sharma in Professor Colony. Searches are also underway at other locations. https://t.co/nP69jwKlj9 — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

SDO Posted in Pachmarhi

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Mishra said Sanjeev Sharma is currently posted as an SDO in Pachmarhi. He has two residences, one in Professor Colony in Chhindwara and another in Pachmarhi.

The teams began searches at both locations simultaneously. Sharma's grandmother also lives at his Pachmarhi residence.

X / IANS

Bank Accounts and Investments Under Scanner

According to DSP Ajay Mishra, a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Sharma. Following directions from the Lokayukta Director General, DIG and Superintendent of Police, two teams were formed to conduct the searches.

The teams are examining documents, bank accounts, investments, movable and immovable properties, and other financial records to establish the extent of the alleged assets.

The searches were underway at both locations at the time of filing this report. The details of the assets and documents recovered will become clear after the search operation is completed.

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