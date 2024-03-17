Lok Sabha Polls: People Banking Hopes On Congress, Says Party's MP Chief Patwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Sunday said that the people in the state were looking at his party with hopes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as none of the "Modi ki Guarantee" has been fulfilled since 2014.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and votes will be counted on June 4. The polls in MP will be held in four phases - April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

"People in MP are disappointed and feeling dejected as promises and 'Modi ki Guarantee' have not been kept. They are looking at Congress with hopes," the Congress leader told reporters.

MP has 29 parliamentary constituencies of which the BJP had won 29 in the 2019 general elections. Congress' Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, was the lone winner from the party with his victory in Chhindwara.

'None of the "Modi ki Guarantee" fulfilled'

None of the "Modi ki Guarantee" has been fulfilled since 2014, he said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has been using 'Modi ki Guarantee' as a key campaign slogan to stress the party's commitment to the development of all sections of society.

After the Election Commission announced the schedule for the polls on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma declared that his party would foray into the general elections in the state with 'Modi ki Guarantee', strive to execute the prime minister's message of getting 370 more votes from each booth and win all 29 seats in MP.

"The BJP's double-engine government (at the Centre and MP) has doubly betrayed the people," Patwari said.

Attacks govt over Electoral Bonds

The Congress leader also targeted the ruling party through a press note. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives slogans against corruption but "the biggest scam in the country in the form of electoral bonds after independence has come to light" in the wake of the direction of the Supreme Court.

"It appears that it is an example of BJP's legal (form of) corruption," he alleged.

BJP has received donations from a vaccine manufacturer and a lottery king, Patwari claimed. All this should be debated as electoral bonds are the biggest scam of independent India, he said.

"According to reports, the top purchaser of electoral bonds in the data released by the Election Commission is Future Gaming and Hotel (Services) run by Santiago Martin, aka Lottery Martin, a former labourer from Myanmar. His firm bought bonds worth Rs 1,300 crore between 2019 and 2024," Patwari said.

The BJP has "perpetuated corruption and used organisations (central agencies) as a threatening medium for extortion", said Patwari, adding that Congress gave people legislation like the Right to Information Act but it has now been crippled by the saffron party.