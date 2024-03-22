Lok Sabha Polls: Diggy To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Rajgarh

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a meeting held in Rajgarh, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday announced that he will contest election from Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency. His announcement came late, however, his preparation was going on for the past two months. Singh will contest against BJP’s sitting two times MP Rodmal Nagar. The senior Congress leader was holding the block-level and district-level meetings.

He had collected the polling percentage and also the winning margin of every booth. He had met almost every booth level agent and the Congressmen of the constituency. He had sensitised them for the election and asked them to form the strategy to bring Congress minded voters to the polling stations.

Singh represented constituency twice

Singh has represented the constituency twice and contested the election for three times. Singh was the first Congress politician to win the constituency, which was created in 1977. He won the poll by 1,50,000 votes in 1984. Later, he lost the seat to BJP candidate Prarelal Khandelwal with 57,000 votes in 1989. He contested the election of 1991 and won it. He resigned from the Lok Sabha and became the chief minister in 1993. His younger brother Laxman Singh contested the election and became the MP.

8 Assembly constituencies in Rajgarh LS

At present, eight Assembly constituencies are part of the Lok Sabha. Among them are Chachoura, Raghogarh, Narsinghpur, Biora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur and Susner. Out of eight two are represented by Congress and Raghogarh and Susner rest are represented by BJP.