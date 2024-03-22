 Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Releases First List Of Seven Candidates
Ex-MLA Narayan Tripathi joins party, gets ticket from Satna.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its first list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, here on Thursday. Ex-BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi, who joined the BSP earlier in the day, will contest the election from the Satna Lok Sabha constituency. Besides Tripathi, former MP Budh Sen Patel, and Congress member Laxman Ahirwar also joined BSP on the day.

State president Ramakant Pippal said that they have joined the party influenced by BSP chief Mayawati's leadership. The leaders can be given tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said. On the ticket to Tripathi, Pippal said that he (Tripathi) has been a four-time MLA - once as an independent and three other times from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and BJP.

MP: Emotional Plea In MP Board Exam Copy Student Attaches ₹10 Note, Asks For Passing To Avoid...
article-image

He had quit BJP last October and floated his own political outfit Vindh Janata Party, which contested the 2023 MP assembly polls. Narayan Tripathi- Satna Kamlesh Patel -Khajuraho Poojan Ram Saket- Sidhi Indar Singh Uike -Mandla, Umakant Bandewar – Chhindwara Kanhaiyalal Malviya -Mandsaur Ashok Bhalavi from Betul.

