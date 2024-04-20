Lok Sabha Polls 3rd Phase: Scindia, Shivraj, Digvijay Among 140 Candidates In Fray

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh are among 140 candidates who are in fray for 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election in state. Scindia from Guna, Chouhan from Vidisha and Digvijaya from Rajgarh are some of the high-profile seats where polling will be held in the third phase on May 7.

Earlier, polling for only eight seats was scheduled to take place in the third phase. Due to death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate in Betul (ST), election in the second phase was postponed. Now, nine seats will go to polls in the third phase. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said the process of filing of nomination papers in nine constituencies was completed on Friday.

On the last day on Friday, 61 candidates submitted 99 nomination forms, he said. Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST) seats will go to polls in the third phase.

Forms rejected

After the scrutiny, the forms of 13 candidates were rejected. In Morena (16 candidates), Bhind (SC) (eight), Gwalior (21), Guna (17), Sagar (14), Vidisha (16), Bhopal (25), Rajgarh (15) and Betul (8) nominations were found valid. In Betul, only a BSP candidate was allowed to file the nomination after postponement. The scrutiny of nominations was held on Saturday. The candidates can withdraw nomination till April 22.