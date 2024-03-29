Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Candidate Dinesh Yadav Opts Unique Strategy; Asks For ‘Notes’ Along With ‘Votes’ From Jabalpur Public | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking an interesting turn with each step as this time, the Congress candidates from Jabalpur have taken to streets to note only ask the public for a ‘Vote’ but also a ‘Note.’

Strangely, on Friday, one of the candidates from Jabalpur, Dinesh Yadav was seen doing ‘Door-to-Door’ campaigns in order to garner votes. However, along with votes, he also asked for money from the commeners in order to contest elections.

“Need support of Rs10-20; Rs 100 is maximum”

About the incident, Dinesh Yadav says, “The entire country knows how BJP has adopted a dictatorial attitude on all the opposition parties. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail, all the bank accounts of the Congress Party have been seized. And the Congress party and its candidates do not even have money to contest elections. In such a situation, I can personally go among the public to seek votes but I will need money for other important works. In this situation, cooperation is expected from the public only.”

Dinesh Yadav continued, “I am asking for support of Rs 10 to Rs 20 from the public and Rs 100 is the maximum amount I can receive. That much is enough!”

Not the first time!

This is not the first time a bizarre incident has been witnessed in the political-sphere. The first picture emerged during the filing of nomination when an independent candidate had arrived with coins of Rs 25,000 to file the nomination.

In the second incident, the pictures of the USA President were seen while filling the nomination form. And now, the unique strategy opted by Dinesh Yadav has stirred the political world.

Dinesh Yadav also claimed that he is getting full support from the public and after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4, his victory procession will be taken out which will prove his statement.

The incident underscores the shortage of capital Congress candidates are facing after the seizure of their accounts 20 days ahead of the polls. It is believed that now the candidates are left with no money for advertising, campaigning and even contesting the elections.