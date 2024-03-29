Lok Sabha Elections: Prahlad Gets Balaghat, Shukla Given Satna; Vijayvargiya To Remain In Chhindwara

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya with party president JP Nadda | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has given the charge of Lok Sabha seats to its ministers who have been asked to spend time in the constituencies assigned to them.

Prahlad Patel has been made in-charge of Balaghat and Rajendra Shukla that of Satna.

Similarly, Jagdish Devda has been asked to look after Mandsaur and Kailash Vijayvargiya to take care of Chhindwara.

Sagar has been assigned to Govind Rajput and Betul to Vijay Shah. Similarly, Karan Singh Verma has been given the charge of Vidisha and Narendra Patel that of Hoshangabad.

Powerful ministers have been assigned those districts where the BJP is facing challenges from the Congress.

The central leadership of the BJP divided the state into five clusters. Besides Vijayvargiya, Patel, Shukla and Devda, Narottam Mishra, Vishvas Sarang and Bhupendra Singh have been given the responsibility for four seats each.

The ministers have also rolled up their sleeves to meet the challenges.

Vijayvargiya has been told to stay in Chhindwara till the election. The responsibility of Rajgarh constituency was with Gautam Tetwal.

Because the Congress has given a ticket to former chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, the BJP may deploy a powerful minister there.

Congress demands removal of Chhindwara collector

Congress leaders on Friday made a complaint to the chief electoral officer demanding removal of Chhindwara collector.

Congress leader JP Dhanopia said that collector Shailendra Singh was working subjectively in the district.

On March 24, the Congress arranged tents for Holi and also for the party workers’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday. On Tuesday, Congress candidate Nakul Nath was going to file the nomination.

However, on the night of March 24, the district administration forced the workers to remove the tents and also seized them.

The matter was raised in the meeting held on March 27 in which representatives of all political parties, collector and Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency observer were present.

In the meeting, the Congress raised the issue, to which the collector stated that he will work according to his wish.

It was alleged that if the collector remains in the district, he will affect the free and fair election process in the constituency.