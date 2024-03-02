Lok Sabha Elections: Pragya Won’t Get Ticket From Bhopal, Alok Ahead Of Others

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversial MP from Bhopal constituency Pragya Thakur will not get a ticket this time. The BJP has decided to field anyone other than Pragya from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. Former Mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma is ahead of others in the race for ticket from this prestigious constituency.

Alok Sharma, BJP |

Former minister Narottam Mishra and president of the party’s district unit Sumit Choudhary are also vying for tickets from Bhopal. According sources, the party leaders have agreed to field Sharma from the state capital. Pragya hogged the limelight for his controversial statements during her tenure as MP. This is the reason why the party has decided not to give her a ticket this time.

During the election, she called assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, as nationalist. Reacting to her statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would never pardon her from the bottom of his heart. The BJP may deny tickets to a few MPs, and fresh candidates may be fielded in place of the old ones.

ED Attaches Immovable Assets Of NGHI Developers In Four Cities Of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement directorate, Jalandhar has attached 64 properties (worth Rs 1.64 crores) of Messers NGHI Developers India Limited and other group companies for their involvement in a ponzi scheme The seized properties include immovable properties situated in Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Datia of Madhya Pradesh. The ponzi scheme has affected thousands of investors of Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. In the probe, ED came to know that POC was used by NGHI Developers Limited and other group companies in getting immovable assets in Madhya Pradesh.