Bhopal: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary 20 Leopards Present In Enclosures Meant For Cheetahs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are at least 20 leopards, which are moving inside the enclosure developed for arriving cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar sanctuary. As they are natural rival of cheetahs and stronger than them, forest officials have begun driving them away. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Shubhranjan Sen said leopards would be moved away from enclosures before which cheetahs cannot be brought to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

The area of Kuno National Park is small in comparison to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Hence driving away leopards from enclosure area of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary would be an uphill task, sources said. The ousted leopards would however be allowed to remain inside the jungle near the enclosures.

Before the translocation of cheetahs to Kuno National Park, the enclosures developed for them was made leopard free. The last remaining leopard had given a harrowing time to the forest officers it could not be caught despite ushering different kind of techniques. Later, two elephants were brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve to Kuno to chase away the leopard.

Queens On Wheels Begins At Tribal Museum Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 25 women motorcycle riders from across the country will explore tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh under Queens on the Wheels initiative and send out message on women empowerment.

They will return to Bhopal on March 8 (Women's Day) after covering a distance of 1,400 kilometres. Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Sekhar Shukla will flag off the event at MP Tribal Museum at 9 am. He said the aim of the trail was to establish Madhya Pradesh as a safe and empowering destination for women travellers while promoting women empowerment and adventure tourism.