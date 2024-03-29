Lok Sabha Elections: Doctor, Teacher, Sales Tax Inspector Throw Hat Into The Ring

Election Commission of India | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor, a sales tax inspector and a teacher in a government-run school have quit their job to contest Lok Sabha election. The doctor and the teacher are contesting on BJP ticket. The sales tax inspector has got ticket from Congress party. Here is their brief profile.

Worked in 3 govt depts

Porlal Kharte, the Congress candidate from Khargone worked in three government departments. Initially employed in health department, he became a teacher through Varg 2 selection and subsequently served as a sales tax inspector after clearing MPPSC exam. “I never aspired to be in politics but my guruji and colleagues encouraged me to join. I was told by the commoners that there is no point staging sit-ins and holding protests. If you really want to serve public, go to parliament,” he said.

Porlal Kharte |

‘Goal is to serve people, specially farmers’

Darshan Singh Chaudhary who is contesting Hoshangabad seat on BJP ticket holds postgraduate degree in five subjects and had topped the university in philosophy for which he received gold medal. He received secondary education from Navodaya Vidyalaya. Formerly a government teacher in Piparpani, Narmadapuram division, Chaudhary said, “My primary objective was to serve people, specially farmers in my area. That is why I chose to enter politics”.

Darshan Singh Chaudhary |

Want to ensure proper health care, edu for all

The BJP candidate from Sidhi Dr Rajesh Mishra is a doctor who received medical education from Indore. He initially served as a government physician at the district hospital before setting up his nursing home. “I view politics as a means to serve people, which is why I decided to enter the field. My aim is to ensure proper healthcare and education for all the people in my constituency,” said Mishra.