Lok Sabha Elections: Congress To Announce Names Of Remaining Candidates In Two Days, Says PCC Chief Jitu Patwari

MP: Congress To Announce Names Of Remaining Candidates In Two Days, Says PCC Chief Jitu Patwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said that Congress will announce the name of the remaining candidates in two days. Patwari also attacked the leaders who left Congress Party and joined BJP recently. He said that they are being sidelined in the saffron party.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Patwari said, “On the second day of the CEC meeting, we will declare the names of candidates for the remaining seats of MP.”

Without taking the name of former union minister Suresh Pachauri, who recently joined BJP, Jitu Patwari said, “One of our senior leaders has just left. He is getting photographed sitting in the third row. Everyone is watching how much respect is left for those who left.”

The MP Congress state president also attacked the government regarding electoral bonds and alleged that BJP bought the government and MLAs with the money of electoral bonds. “After the electoral bond corruption came to light, it became clear that no one is more corrupt than the Modi government. Electoral bonds have become an example of extortion. The data has come out after the scolding of the Supreme Court,” he said.

'Modi did not fulfill promises'

Attacking the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patwari said that after the assembly elections, BJP has broken its promise. The general public is disappointed and upset. BJP did not fulfill even a single guarantee from 2014 to 2023. In the celebration of democracy, people should remember that Modi created a situation of corruption contrary to the India he had talked about.

“The extent of corruption and extortion in the PM Care Fund will also be revealed. Congress gave many rights like information, education. As soon as we form a government again, we will provide assistance of Rs 1 lakh per year to every graduate. We will provide social justice to women. Farmers' loans will be waived off along with support price,” he added.

'Mohan Yadav is immature'

Attacking CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, Jitu Patwari called him immature. He said, “There is looting everywhere in Madhya Pradesh. Neither is the situation of officers improving, many posts are lying vacant. He has proved to be a failed Chief Minister. Congress will continue to fight for the rights of farmers in Madhya Pradesh with all its might.”