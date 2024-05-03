Lok Sabha Elections: Candidates Focusing on Increasing Voting Percentage in Third Phase

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates in the state are focusing on increasing the voting percentage after the low turnout of voters in the first two phases of the general election. The BJP candidates are particularly worried about the low turnout.

There is confusion in the party about the less percentage of voting. The BJP’s central leadership also pulled up the state unit leaders for lower turnout of voters. Keeping this in mind, the candidates and the party organisation have decided to work for increasing voting percentage. Former chief minister and party’s candidate from Vidisha Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set up a control room at his residence. People are contacted from the control room over phone and requested to vote. The entire constituency has been divided into sectors, and each sector in-charge has been told to focus on increasing voting percentage. BJP workers have been sent to rural areas to do the job.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also talking to party workers in rural areas urging them to increase voting percentage. Scindia is telling the voters that although temperatures are high because of extreme heat, yet it is necessary to cast vote. He has set up a war room to keep an eye on voting.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is also holding discussions with the party leaders so that people cast votes in his favour. Congress workers and leaders have deployed in every village to ensure vote for the party candidate. Congress candidate from Gwalior Praveen Pathak has also set up a team to ensure that votes are cast for him. The team will remain alert in those areas where Pathak is supposed to get votes. The main purpose of the candidates is that the people should vote for them.

As the percentage of voting was less in the first two phases, both the parties are confused. They do not know in whose favour the votes were cast.