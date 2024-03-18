Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Wait Ends On March 19, Congress To Name 18 Candidates For LS Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Wait Ends Today, Congress To Name 18 Candidates For LS Seats |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC is likely to announce its candidates for the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The party has released the names of 10 candidates and BJP all 29. In the latest political development, Congress has decided to share Khajuraho seat with the Samajwadi Party. And so the party will field candidates on 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The defection of the Congress leaders to BJP has left a vacuum in the party and the top leadership of the grand old party is trying hard to fill it. The party now is looking for some new faces for the electoral battle. The party is facing a tough time looking for candidates for Bhopal, Mandsaur, Indore, Ujjain, Guna, Sagar, Damoh and Jabalpur seats.

The names of Mahesh Parmar and Ramlal Malviya are making rounds for the Ujjain seat, while for Indore seat Akchay Kanti and Swapnil Kothari are the front runners. From Jabalpur, sitting MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria may be again given the4 ticket.

For Guna seat, the party is considering fielding a Yadav candidate; the name of Virendra Raghuvanshi is making rounds. From Sagar, Ramakant Yadav and Ramji Dubey are seeking tickets. From Damoh the party wants a Lodhi candidate and sitting MLA Ramsiya Bharti, Tarwar Lodhi and Ranjita Patel are all competing for the ticket.

No prominent leaders are coming forward to contest from Bhopal seat. Here a retired government servant GP Mali and Arun Shrivastava have shown interest in taking an electoral plunge Names of either Ramchand Dangi or Chander Singh Sondhia for Rajgarh seat and either Devendra Patel or Shashank Bhargava for Vidisha seat may figure in the list.

Fundelal Marco from Shahdol, Arun Yadav (Khandwa), former MLA Hina Kanwre (Balaghat), ex-MLA Dilip Gurjar (Mandsaur) and names of Kantilal Bhuria and Harsh Vijay Gehlot are for Ratlam seats are being considered. From Gwalior names of Pravin Pathak or Lakhan Singh Yadav may find mention in the list, the legislator Satish Sikarwar has been demanding ticket for his relative from Gwalior. From Narmadapuram, the names of Sanjay Sharma and Manish Rai are taking rounds.