Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Social Media Plays A Major Role In Politics’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MTV Roadies and City of Dream-fame actor Rannvijay Singha said that the trend of today's politics had changed. Now social media plays a major role in politics. At the same time, voters have also started knowing the value of their vote, he said.

Rannvijay was in the city on Saturday to take part in an event. VJ-turned-TV actor Rannvijay Singha told media persons that MTV Roadies changed his life. He wanted to join the army and serve the country but he quit the job for the show. “

I come from an army background. From father to both my uncles and maternal grandfather, everyone was in the army and I too had to join the army. I cleared SSB for this. Two months before joining, auditions were going on for the first season of MTV Roadies, I got selected,” he said adding, “During the journey of Roadies, I saw production, camera and adventure for first time. Inspired by the creative work there, I decided to live this life.” He said that hosting a TV show and acting are two different things.

“In acting, you are given a script and you have to work according to it, whereas in hosting a show, the entire responsibility is on you. You have to manage a lot of things along with your work. Catching a contestant, breaking down a fight, cooling someone down, handling all these things is much more difficult than acting. I have faced all a lot during Roadies.”