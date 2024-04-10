 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling In MP's Betul Now To Be Held On May 7
The election in Betul, scheduled to be held on April 26, was put off after the sudden death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced polling in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha constituency will now be held on May 7, in the third phase of the elections.

The election in Betul, scheduled to be held on April 26, was put off after the sudden death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi on Tuesday. In a fresh notification on Wednesday, the EC said: "The Commission has decided to hold the adjourned poll in 29 Betul (ST) PS of Madhya Pradesh in the third phase of the general election of Lok Sabha 2024."

Now, polling will be held in the Betul seat, along with the Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Vidisha constituencies. The date for filing nomination papers for the fresh BSP candidate has been fixed on April 19, and the last date for withdrawing nomination is April 22, according to the EC's notification.

Bhalavi had complained of chest pain on Monday night and was rushed to the hospital, but declared dead there. Doctors later confirmed that Bhalavi died of cardiac arrest. The body of Bhalavi was handed over to his family late on Tuesday and the last rites were performed with tribal rituals on Wednesday morning. Congress candidate from Betul, Ramu Tekam was one of the pallbearers.

