 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi To Address Public Meetings In Damoh, Morena, Rajgarh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address public meetings in Damoh, Morena and Rajgarh. Modi is visiting Damoh on April 19, Morena on April 25 and Rajgarh on April 28. Damoh is going to polls in the second phase on April 26. Rajgarh is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Apart from these constituencies, Modi may visit a few other places. Electioneering for the first phase ended on Wednesday. Modi has, so far, held a road show in Jabalpur and addressed public meetings in Balaghat and Pipariya. Modi has not addressed any public meeting in Chhindwara, considered the hottest of all seats in MP.

Preparations made for free & fair election: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said all the preparations had been made to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking at the meeting to review election preparations with deputy election commissioner Ajay Bhadoo through video conference on Wednesday. According to Rajan, 871 check posts have been set up in the state. Of them, 309 are inter-state check posts and 562 are state check posts. Ajay Bhadoo interacted separately with general observer, police observer and expenditure observer of Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad parliamentary constituency to inquire about election preparations.

