Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Har Booth Mein Haarenge..,' BJP's VD Sharma Strikes Back At Digvijay Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), V D Sharma, made significant remarks regarding Digvijay Singh's candidacy in the upcoming elections as he arrived at the Gwalior airport to attend the 'Holi Milan Samaroh' (Holi celebration event) organised in Morena on Sunday. He was warmly welcomed by BJP workers at the airport.

During his address, Sharma expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections, regardless of the campaign tactics employed by Digvijay Singh. He accused Singh of engaging in deceitful and manipulative politics.

When asked about Digvijay's upcoming 'pad yatra,' Sharma remarked, "Chahe wo pad yatra karle ya dodh lagale, har booth par chunav harenge, ye baat unhe bhi boht achese pata hai" (Whether he embarks on a pad yatra or any other journey, he'll lose in every booth. He knows well how he was sent).

Sharma further emphasised the unwavering commitment of every BJP worker on the electoral battlefield, stating that they stand united and determined to secure victory. He said, "BJP karyakarta har booth mein jeetenge, pehle ki tarah is baar, hum pehle jaise 173 boothon ko hi nahi, balki har booth mein jeetenge" (BJP workers will triumph in every booth, just like before. This time, we will not only reclaim the 173 booths we had previously but also win in every booth).

He further added, "Is baar Khujraho Lok Sabha mein, BJP karyakartaon ki mehnat aur janata ka ashirwad, itihaas banayega." (In the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency, the diligent efforts of BJP workers, along with the support of the people, will make history).