Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Diggy Backtracks From Decision To Field 400 Candidates From Rajgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Congress candidate from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat Digvijaya Singh has decided to field 400 candidates so that the election is not held through EVM. Singh began to make a strategy for it, but he has backtracked from the decision. Singh planned to field 384 candidates so that the election is held with the help of ballot papers instead of EVM.

The last date for filing nomination in Rajgarh is April 19, but only 19 candidates have so far filed papers. Singh has said that now 400 candidates will not be fielded from Rajgarh. According to Singh, the Election Commission has said it does not matter how many candidates are fielded, but the polls will be held only through EVMs. This is the reason why fielding many candidates will not be of use, he said.

But Singh has changed his plan assuming that fielding a large number of candidates may damage his prospects in the election, sources said. Those who are managing the election of Singh in Rajgarh said that fielding many candidates might cause damage his prospects. Before Singh, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Rajnandangaon had said he would field 384 candidates. He, too, backtracked from the decision.