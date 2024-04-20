 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution Shelved Only To Benefit One Family, Says, CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution Shelved Only To Benefit One Family, Says, CM Mohan Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution Shelved Only To Benefit One Family, Says, CM Mohan Yadav

Former Congress MLA joins BJP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator of the Congress Harivallabh Shukla, together with his supporters, switched over to the BJP on Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav admitted them into the party. Yadav said, “A few people are circulating the narrative that they are fighting to save the Constitution, but these people have always set aside the Constitution, and worked for only one family.”

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut April 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Azad Nagar, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check...
article-image

Apart from the BJP, all other parties are trying to promote their family members, he said, adding that giving equal opportunity to everyone is the keyword in a democracy. People speak according to their thought during an election, so he does not want to go into that, Yadav said. The Chief Minister told the newcomers that if they wanted to give any suggestion they might do so, and that they would be assigned work in their respective areas from time to time. According to Yadav, atmosphere in the country is in favour of the BJP and the outcome of the first phase of the election will be historic.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 5 Attack Man Over Old Dispute, Victim Critical

Bhopal: 5 Attack Man Over Old Dispute, Victim Critical

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Social Media Plays A Major Role In Politics’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Social Media Plays A Major Role In Politics’

Bhopal: Construction Of Hi-Tech Slaughterhouse Restarts

Bhopal: Construction Of Hi-Tech Slaughterhouse Restarts

Flesh Trade: Police Rely On Whistleblower For Crackdown

Flesh Trade: Police Rely On Whistleblower For Crackdown

Lok Sabha Polls 3rd Phase: Scindia, Shivraj, Digvijay Among 140 Candidates In Fray

Lok Sabha Polls 3rd Phase: Scindia, Shivraj, Digvijay Among 140 Candidates In Fray