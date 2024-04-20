Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution Shelved Only To Benefit One Family, Says, CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator of the Congress Harivallabh Shukla, together with his supporters, switched over to the BJP on Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav admitted them into the party. Yadav said, “A few people are circulating the narrative that they are fighting to save the Constitution, but these people have always set aside the Constitution, and worked for only one family.”

Apart from the BJP, all other parties are trying to promote their family members, he said, adding that giving equal opportunity to everyone is the keyword in a democracy. People speak according to their thought during an election, so he does not want to go into that, Yadav said. The Chief Minister told the newcomers that if they wanted to give any suggestion they might do so, and that they would be assigned work in their respective areas from time to time. According to Yadav, atmosphere in the country is in favour of the BJP and the outcome of the first phase of the election will be historic.