Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Brides Cast Ballot Before Bidaai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting for six Lok Sabha seats in the first round of general election presented some inspiring moments. Before leaving for in-laws’ house, some brides reached polling booths to cast vote in full bridal make up, inspiring others to use their voting rights in the biggest festival of Indian democracy.

Before bidaai (leaving parents’ house), newly married Shubangi cast vote in Dindori where she appealed to every voter to exercise franchise. Likewise, bride Pooja Mehra and her husband Yogesh reached polling booth in Gotegaon Assembly constituency situated in Mandla Lok Sabha seat to cast ballot. Both were dressed as bride and groom.

The people present at polling booth praised Pooja for giving importance to voting. After wedding, couple Jeevendra Singh and Pratima Singh visited polling station number 238 in Sidhi Lok Sabha seat to elect leader of their choice. “One vote will decide the future of the nation,” Jeevendra Singh said. Pratima Singh said, “Voting is necessary in election.” There were other interesting moments. At pink booth number 271, 272, 273 in Manpur Assembly constituency of Shahdol Lok Sabha seat, a group of women arrived dancing to beats of dholaks to cast vote.