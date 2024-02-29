Lok Sabha Election: Kamal Nath Episode May Damage Congress In Chhindwara |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A series of events connected to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath joining the BJP may damage the Congress in Chhindwara. The BJP is making a strategy for this constituency from where Nath’s son Nakul Nath was elected in the 2019 parliamentary election. The BJP has deployed a private agency to make a plan for this seat and is taking feedback about the people’s choice through it. On the grounds of the reports being submitted by the agency, the party is working out a line of action.

A candidate for the seat will be selected on the grounds of the survey that says Chhindwara is the only seat where the Congress is very strong. The BJP is getting ready to contest this seat accordingly. According sources, the BJP’s survey has said that the recent series of events relating to Nath and his son joining the BJP may benefit the ruling party. Apart from that, the ruling party is pulling out all the stops to bring the Congress workers to its fold.

The BJP is keen to bring all the loyal workers of Nath to its camp and working towards this direction. In the coming days, the BJP is set to launch a campaign to woo the Congress men from each assembly seat that comes under the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s district unit president Vivek Sahu has been given the responsibility for bringing the Congress’s foot soldiers to the party’s camp.

Nath’s lead continues to reduce after 1999

Kamal Nath got the highest lead against his rival from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in 1999. Afterwards his lead continued to decline. Nakul Nath won the last Lok Sabha election by a margin of 37, 536 votes. Nath won the seat for the first time in 1980 by a margin of 70,131 votes. In 1985, he defeated his rival by a margin of 1, 53, 825 votes. In 1989, he won by 40, 104 votes.

He trounced his rival by 79, 632 votes in 1991. His wife Alka Nath won the seat by a margin of 21, 472 votes in 1996. BJP candidate Sunderlal Patwa defeated Nath by 37,680 votes in 1997. The situation changed in 1998 when Nath again won the seat by a margin of 1, 53, 398 votes. In 1999, he defeated his rival by 1, 88, 281 votes. In 2004, Nath won by 63, 708 votes. Similarly, in 2009, he won the seat by a margin of 1, 21, 220 votes. In 2014, Nath trounced his rival by a margin of 1, 16, 537 votes.

Ready to depart, says Nath

After the news of Kamal Nath joining the BJP went viral, he visited Chhindwara and said the people of this constituency gave him love and kept confidence in him. If the people want to say goodbye to him it is their wish, Nath said. “I’m ready to bid adieu, for I don’t want to thrust myself on you,” an emotional Nath said.