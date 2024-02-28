 Bhopal Bagh Utsav: Famous Craftsman Umar Faruk Khatri’s Unique Collection Attract Shoppers At Gauhar Mahal
The designs include Makkhi, Karry Jaal, Genda Phool

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Well-known master craftsman Mohammad Umar Faruk Khatri has displayed a wide Bagh Print collection in unique designs like Makkhi, Karry Jaal and Genda Phool etc which are attracting college-going girls and women a lot at Gauhar Mahal in the city under an exhibition ‘Bagh Utsav’. The collections included saris, suits, dress materials and bedsheets.

Umar, son of Ismail Khatri who is known as the father of Bagh print, said that he has fetched a special design in the exhibition, whose name is Makkhi. He said that because of the small prints put on the saree, it is called Makkhi.  Whereas the net-like print is called ‘Karry Jaal’. Both the designs are being liked a lot by college girls and women, he said, adding that the flower designs have got recognition by the name of Marigold flower. He said natural colours are used in Bagh print.  

Umar who has been preserving the traditional art of Madhya Pradesh for years said that generally Bagh print is rarely done on cotton and that’s why  this time he has innovated on cotton fabric. “Many times we work on this also as per the demand of the people. In this, the blocks are first set with the help of paper. After this it is coloured red, black and orange. In other prints, a cloth is ready in a process of three to four hours. Sometimes it takes four days to make the block print,” said the master craftsman who hails from Bagh village in Dhar district of the state .

The exhibition will remain open for visitors till March 3 from 12pm-10pm.    

