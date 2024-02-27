Bhopal: Govt To Develop 1 Village As Anand Gram In Every Dist

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Anand Sansthan has decided to transform at least one village from every district into Anand Gram. Villages to be made as Anand Gram have been selected in 52 districts and the work of selecting villages in remaining three districts will be completed soon.

Sources in Rajya Anand Sansthan said 10 people have been selected from identified villages and they are being made to go through the process on how to remain happy and how to involve village people in the process.

Of the 10 people, five persons are grass root level workers and five are those who play a constructive role in villages like sarpanch and educated youths.

These people will raise voice against the atrocities and exploitation at local level. They will also learn to maintain harmony and live happily.

These villages after becoming Anand Gram will inspire nearby villages and people.

Rajya Anand Sansthan CEO Akhilesh Argal said once one village in every district becomes Anand Gram, efforts would be made to reach block level. Under it, one village will be selected in every development block for turning it into Anand Gram.

All the programmes related to Anand Gram will be implemented by state Anand Department of which Rajya Anand Sansthan is a part. The youths would be also part of the project.