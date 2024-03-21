 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-MLA Yadvendra Singh joining BJP Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-MLA Yadvendra Singh joining BJP Today

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-MLA Yadvendra Singh joining BJP Today

In the assembly election, the Congress did not give him a ticket, so he joined the BSP. Singh lost the election.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 07:41 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Yadvendra Singh, who defected to the BSP before the assembly election, is joining the BJP on Thursday. According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma will admit Singh into the party. In the assembly election, the Congress did not give him a ticket, so he joined the BSP. Singh lost the election.

Singh is considered close to former leader of opposition Ajay Singh. After former RS member Ajay Pratap Singh left the BJP, the party is trying to woo the Thakur leaders in Vindhya region.

Read Also
Shocking! Health Issues Claim 36 Cops Every Month In MP
article-image
MP: Chopper, Air Ambulance To Be Deployed In Naxal-Hit Areas

MP: Chopper, Air Ambulance To Be Deployed In Naxal-Hit Areas | —PTI (Representative Images)

MP: Chopper, Air Ambulance To Be Deployed In Naxal-Hit Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A helicopter and an air ambulance will be deployed in Balaghat and Jabalpur on the polling day of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The helicopter and the air ambulance will be used during any untoward incident in the Naxal-hit areas of Balaghat and Mandla. Sources in the Chief Electoral Office said that the chopper will be based in Balaghat, while the air ambulance will be deployed at Jabalpur air strip.

Balaghat and Mandla are among the six Lok Sabha constituencies which will go for polling in the first phase on April 19. The other four Lok Sabha constituencies are: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Chhindwara. Even during the Assembly elections, a chopper and an air ambulance were deployed in Balaghat and Jabalpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ATS Swoops Down On Illegal Arms Manufacturing Units In Khargone

MP: ATS Swoops Down On Illegal Arms Manufacturing Units In Khargone

Bhopal: 40 Bed Sheets, 30 Towels, Six Blankets... City-Based Engineer Steal Railway's Linens From AC...

Bhopal: 40 Bed Sheets, 30 Towels, Six Blankets... City-Based Engineer Steal Railway's Linens From AC...

No Senior Congress Leader Ready To Fight Election: CM

No Senior Congress Leader Ready To Fight Election: CM

LS Polls: BJP LS Candidates Counting On... Modi Ji Ka Naam Aur Party Workers Ka Dum

LS Polls: BJP LS Candidates Counting On... Modi Ji Ka Naam Aur Party Workers Ka Dum

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Pays Attention To 6 Seats Going To Polls In First Phase

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Pays Attention To 6 Seats Going To Polls In First Phase