Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-MLA Yadvendra Singh joining BJP Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Yadvendra Singh, who defected to the BSP before the assembly election, is joining the BJP on Thursday. According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma will admit Singh into the party. In the assembly election, the Congress did not give him a ticket, so he joined the BSP. Singh lost the election.

Singh is considered close to former leader of opposition Ajay Singh. After former RS member Ajay Pratap Singh left the BJP, the party is trying to woo the Thakur leaders in Vindhya region.

Read Also Shocking! Health Issues Claim 36 Cops Every Month In MP

MP: Chopper, Air Ambulance To Be Deployed In Naxal-Hit Areas | —PTI (Representative Images)

MP: Chopper, Air Ambulance To Be Deployed In Naxal-Hit Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A helicopter and an air ambulance will be deployed in Balaghat and Jabalpur on the polling day of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The helicopter and the air ambulance will be used during any untoward incident in the Naxal-hit areas of Balaghat and Mandla. Sources in the Chief Electoral Office said that the chopper will be based in Balaghat, while the air ambulance will be deployed at Jabalpur air strip.

Balaghat and Mandla are among the six Lok Sabha constituencies which will go for polling in the first phase on April 19. The other four Lok Sabha constituencies are: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Chhindwara. Even during the Assembly elections, a chopper and an air ambulance were deployed in Balaghat and Jabalpur.