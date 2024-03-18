Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Vying For Victory, Rolling Up Sleeves To Ensure Big Margin

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has launched its election campaign in the state with a lot of enthusiasm. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, three MPs of the party defeated their rivals by a margin of five lakh votes, four by a margin of over four lakh votes and nine by more than three lakh votes. The BJP is laying stress on win as well as on increasing victory margin this time. In the last election, Rao Uday Pratap Singh won by the highest number of votes.

He humbled his rival by a margin of 5.53 lakh votes. In terms of victory margin, BJP candidate from Indore Shankar Lalwani was in the second position. He won by a margin of 5.47 lakh votes. Similarly, Ramakant Bharvgava from Vidisha was in the third position and defeated his rival by a margin of 5.03 lakh votes. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are among the important leaders who are in the fray.

From Indore reserved seat Shankar Lalwani is trying to increase his victory margin. Similarly, a few other leaders are making efforts to win their seats by a huge margin. Because of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, everyone in the BJP is keeping an eye on the Ujjain seat which Anil Firojiya won by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes. Yadav’s prestige is linked with the party’s victory in Ujjain. Scindia, who lost the election to KP Yadav in 2019, has launched the election campaign in advance.

Scindia is fighting election for the first time on the BJP ticket. He wants to forget the stigma of his defeat in 2019 and keen on defeating his rival by a huge margin. Chouhan is contesting from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency after 20 years. As he was the chief minister during this period, his popularity went up. Sharma’s plus point is that his rival is a non-Congress candidate.

He is facing a candidate from the Samajwadi Party in the election, so Sharma is making efforts to win the seat by a big margin. Lalwani is also trying to take advantage of the weakness of the Congress in Indore where the BJP won all the nine seats in the assembly election. Among those who won the parliamentary election in 2019 over three lakh votes are DD Uike (Betul), Sudhir Gupta (Mandsaur) and Veerendra Kumar (Timakgarh). All of them are working for increasing victory margin.