LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Senior lawyer united hundreds of warring couples, saved families

BHOPAL: The week four of lockdown approached. Families and children were trapped together within the four walls of their homes.

Being trapped creates tensions between couples leading to separation and unexpected consequences.

Many warring couples visited mediation centres in those days. Senior advocate and head of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dr Rajesh Sharma, had barely had any time to rest.

On an evening in May last year, as he was sitting in his office, his mobile phone rang.

Rajeev Trivedi (not his real name), a 45-year-old executive of a multinational company, rang up seeking legal advice for separation from his wife.

Sharma gave a patient hearing to Trivedi. But, instead of giving legal opinion for separation, Sharma wanted to talk to Trivedi’s wife. He called up the couple separately.

He advised them against going for divorce and urged them to live together, as separation will affect their minor children. The counselling continued.

The advice cut ice. Both agreed to live together. The Trivedi couple was not alone. Sharma united hundreds of about-to-break families in the lockdown.

His efforts prevented many couples from going to police stations.

Sharma says the lockdown gave an opportunity to many couples to stay together. But there was a darker side of it. The women caught their hubbies chatting with their female colleagues or men caught their wives chewing fat with their male coworkers.